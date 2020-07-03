Editor:

I don’t know if anyone has commented on people burning their “face-mask” but I would like to say I would like for them to think of all the medical staff, especially those who are in surgery for many many hours, and we outside of that career having to wear them for much shorter periods of time.

We really should think about that. I went to my dentist last week and just think about the medical staff having to wear them and other protective clothing all day and five to seven days a week. Thank you for listening.

Jenny Hornung

Port Charlotte

