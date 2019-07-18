Editor:
A letter to the editor in the July 14 newspaper entitled, “Democrat Party wants equal rights,” concludes that, “Social Security and Medicare are segments of socialism.”
Let’s set the record straight, Social Security and Medicare are not entitlements. First, you pay into Social Security and Medicare from the first day you started work. I have the numbers and spreadsheets to show you how much you give to the government over your working career.
With regards to Medicare, when you become of age to get Medicare the government takes approximately $135 out of your Social Security check each month, and you probably would take out a supplement, which will cost you approximately $200 per month, out of your pocket.
My point is that the government owes you that money. I can tell you from my own experience. If I invested the amount of money the government took from me over my working career, I would be taking home more than what I get from Social Security.
Louis Macri
North Port
