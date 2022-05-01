Visit any golf course. Groups well into their 80s and 90s are common. The game’s benefits can be life-extending. This letter features a prime example: Dave Baker, age 94, resident of Punta Gorda since 1988 and a former GM engineer in Indiana, started playing at age 25 and quickly got hooked. He eventually reduced his handicap to 4 and won a club championship.
A long-time member of Kingsway Country Club, Dave was the club’s president in the '90s.During his tenure he coordinated the permitting and construction of facilities to provide reclaimed water for irrigation, saving budget dollars and saving the course during dry seasons.
I encountered Dave several years ago at Kingsway. He excitedly told me, “I am taking lessons to rebuild my golf swing.” Dave had just turned 90! Today, Dave plays regularly at Maple Leaf Golf Club, where he routinely shoots his age.
An outstanding engineer, Dave has been a revered fixture at his long-time residence, the Colony Point condominium complex. When Hurricane Charley devastated much of Punta Gorda, knocking out all utility services for weeks, Dave sprang into action and led a team of owners coordinating the major repairs needed to restore all services and re-inhabit the residences.
Today, Dave still leads the community’s capital project planning and is the “go to” person for all technical matters. Our area has been blessed with many seniors who selflessly give back to their community. David Baker is certainly one!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.