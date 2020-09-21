Editor:

I wonder how many people know that since 1931 every First Lady chose a rose to be planted in the rose garden at the White House.

When Melania had them dug up and replaced, I wonder what happened to all those roses. Did they get thrown away (I hope not) or were they planted somewhere else on the White House property?

I also wonder how many people know that it was illegal for Trump and his followers to hold a political rally on White House property. Lock him up!

Dalette Miller

Punta Gorda

