Editor:
I wonder how many people know that since 1931 every First Lady chose a rose to be planted in the rose garden at the White House.
When Melania had them dug up and replaced, I wonder what happened to all those roses. Did they get thrown away (I hope not) or were they planted somewhere else on the White House property?
I also wonder how many people know that it was illegal for Trump and his followers to hold a political rally on White House property. Lock him up!
Dalette Miller
Punta Gorda
