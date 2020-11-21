Editor:
Give Nancy Perkins a big hand. Seems she to have seen what boat storage buildings look like. They sure don't look like they belong on multi-million-dollar resort area property.
They are warehouses. That bidder, for this property, must have an in with somebody?
Roger Beck
North Port
