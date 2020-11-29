Editor:
Keeping one of the last remaining undeveloped parcels of Charlotte Harbor waterfront properties as open space for all residents to enjoy seems like a great alternative to having a restaurant and/or boat storage facility on this scenic piece of waterfront.
Why does every parcel of land that Charlotte County owns need to be sold or developed? Once this beautiful piece of Charlotte Harbor waterfront is developed, it is gone forever.
Would development of this land necessitate dredging of the harbor in that location? Would there be a need for expensive water and sewer lines? What about storm drainage retention tanks? And if a boat storage facility is constructed, what about possible pollution from gasoline storage tanks and the pumping of fuel into boats? What about noise? And would a seawall be built to protect buildings from rising water levels? Another seawall doesn’t seem like a healthy thing to add to the harbor.
Some people will insist that we will lose tax revenues by not developing this site, however, there wouldn’t be a loss of tax revenues since protecting this land from being developed would add value to neighboring properties and beautify Charlotte Harbor.
Once this land is sold for any kind of development, it is gone forever. Since we already own the land, maybe we should be thinking of how much of an investment is needed to make this a natural open space for everyone to enjoy now and for future generations. And we protect our wildlife from yet another destroyed habitat.
Paulette Chernack
Port Charlotte
