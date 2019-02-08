Editor:
A recent letter-writer said, with respect to illegal immigration, “They should stay in their birth country and work to improve their lot.”
That had me scratching my head and wondering to which native American tribe she belongs. Are her ancestors Sioux? Or Apache? Maybe Cherokee or Navajo? Pawnee or Comanche? Or maybe she has deep Florida roots and her ancestors are Seminole or Calusa?
I tried finding someone with her name in a directory of American Indian names, and nothing pops right up. Then I began wondering: Could it be that her ancestors might have come from a “birth country” where life was unpleasant, even potentially deadly, and they opted not to stay and “improve their lot?” Maybe they even crossed our border without proper papers. For shame.
Surely someone with as much righteous indignation as she expresses wouldn’t be making a nativist, hypocritical argument. She can’t be one of those Florida invaders who say, “OK, I’m here. You can raise the drawbridge now.” Nah.
Can’t wait for her to let us all know when her clan will be having its next spiritual drum ceremony. I wouldn’t miss it. While we’re all waiting, maybe you should check out Ancestry.com — if you’re not afraid of what you might learn.
Michael Hirsh
Punta Gorda
