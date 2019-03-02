Editor:
Republicans promised that Mexico would pay for the wall. Well, we now know Republicans can’t keep promises. That’s bad enough but what is worse they now want every U.S. taxpayer to help make good on their promise by paying for it.
Now a tremendously successful wall, as Trump supporters want, could cost $40 billion. The Republican minority is about 40 million strong. Is it too much to ask them to make good on their promise and have everyone of them write a check for $1,000?
Making people other than Republicans pay is something dictators, socialists and communists would champion.
It often seems Republicans never want to open their checkbooks, especially for their pet core projects.
Sure, Social Security and Medicare for elderly Republicans and Obamacare for those excluded for pre-existing conditions, were the Democrats' pet projects. The difference is that Medicare saved lives of even Republicans and Social Security has kept even Republicans from retirement poverty.
Obamacare helped even Republicans with preexisting conditions to obtain insurance.
Republican ideology at times is just about helping Republicans only, especially billionaire Republicans.
How about Republicans passing the hat around for the wall and just maybe the Republican billionaires might chip in a dollar or two?
Making America strong again should begin with Republicans opening their checkbooks.
Douglas Kennedy
Punta Gorda
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.