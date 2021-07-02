Editor:

State Senator Joe Gruters, who represents the Sarasota area and is Florida GOP chairman, has sent out a message announcing a Trump rally on July 3. In the message, Gruters refers to the former president in the following way: “President Donald J. Trump is hosting a rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds on July 3rd and you're invited!”

Memo to Senator Gruters: Joe Biden is the U.S. president, not Donald J. Trump. The senator should be ashamed.

The 2020 election is over. Joe Biden won, Trump lost. To continue to lie – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary – that the outcome was otherwise, does not serve the country or Senator Gruter’s fellow Floridians.

Catherine Baxter

Port Charlotte

0
1
0
0
0

Load comments