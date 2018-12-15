Editor:
My most memorable Christmas happened 73 years ago in 1945. I had just returned from Europe after serving in the Army with the 820th Tank Destroyer Battalion in General Patton's 3rd Armored Division. I was at Camp Atterbury, Indiana, awaiting my discharge. It was December and I knew it was coming soon.
I was discharged on December 21, 1945, my 23rd birthday. What a nice present.
I called my Dad in Detroit and he and my brother came to pick me up. Fortunately, my brother was home on furlough at the time. He served with the 82nd Airborne Division. The ride home took a long time due to a snowstorm.
We arrived early the next morning. My mother, three sisters and another brother were waiting up for us. I was so happy to see them. It had been three Christmases since I was home.
Mom made us all a hot breakfast. What made it more special was this was the first home my Mom and Dad ever had they could call their own. I had a wonderful Christmas that year with my Mom and Dad and all my siblings.
I have had many more wonderful Christmases over the years with my wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
I live in Kings Gate community with my wife, Nancy, whom I met here 17 years ago. We want to wish our family, friends and neighbors and everyone a joyous day of the birth of Jesus Christ.
Crawford Shearer
Port Charlotte
(Editor's note: Christmas story to tell? Sent it to us as letters@sun-herald.com. Please keep submissions to 250 words or less.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.