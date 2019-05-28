Editor:

This letter is in reference to your front page article, "The forgotten history of Memorial Day."

If the author of that article truly researched the history of "Memorial Day," I wonder why he never mentioned "Decoration Day."

I was born and raised in central Mississippi and always knew the holiday as "Decoration Day." It was a solemn day of reverence and remembrance.

It was only after we moved to Detroit in 1944 when I was 15, that I learned to call it "Memorial Day."

Virginia Burns

Port Charlotte

