Editor:
This letter is in reference to your front page article, "The forgotten history of Memorial Day."
If the author of that article truly researched the history of "Memorial Day," I wonder why he never mentioned "Decoration Day."
I was born and raised in central Mississippi and always knew the holiday as "Decoration Day." It was a solemn day of reverence and remembrance.
It was only after we moved to Detroit in 1944 when I was 15, that I learned to call it "Memorial Day."
Virginia Burns
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.