Editor:
Recently, on a visit to Japan, trump bowed and wished a happy Memorial Day to Japan's military leaders.
For anyone who has forgotten, nearly one-half million Americans died in World War 2, nearly half in the Pacific in a war with Japan. Memorial Day is to honor our war casualties not to wish a happy Memorial Day to our former adversaries as this poor excuse for a president did.
Anyone with more than a fifth grade education, and especially any and all veterans that show any respect toward this bullying man child should remember how did America come to this. The country our men fought and died to preserve is being led by a name-calling 5th grade bully.
The tariffs he put on China have caused farmers to lose billions, so now taxpayers will pay farmers for lost revenue, and the soybeans China usually buys from the U.S., they now purchase from Russia. You know, Russia, the country ruled by Trump's buddy, Putin.
So now whenever you Trump-lovers look at a mirror, ask the person looking back, why, why, why.
Joseph A. Del Bonis
Rotonda West
