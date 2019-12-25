Editor:
It was about 1 a.m. when the three generations assembled in the dining room, chairs blocking entry to the living room, all dark in there. After stockings and soup, blockade pulled away, pell-mell to your place, tree now glowing in full splendor.
Dad began the part he loved to play. He had great timing, and he made such a deal out of it as he would reach here and there for what was to be first and then next to be given, one at a time. He would call you to come up and you'd present your gift to the person it was for; we'd all be a part of each surprise being opened, waiting our turn. It took time doing it that way; we'd be up to about 4-5 a.m. Pictures were always taken.
Sure, there was a Christmas when an electronic toy didn't work so well. The whole story was Mom and Dad driving all the way to Syracuse after work to shop at a store going out of business. Most everything had been picked over, yet they explored and retrieved, little money in those days.
There was a beautiful candlelight service at church, Mom's turkey dinner with Dad’s stuffing, my Grandmother’s rum pie and liver pate for TV football. But, I'll never forget that tradition, sharing our gifts in the middle of the night.
Believe that Jesus was fine with it, too.
Patricia Niles
Punta Gorda
