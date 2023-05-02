For all of you who dwell on the gender identity question, here are the facts:
Women/girls are female and men/boys are male. Only females can be mothers and only males can be fathers. All females have plumbing on the inside and produce eggs; all males have plumbing on the outside and produce sperm.
The population of the earth is 8,025,718,113. The number of people birthed by women is 8,025,718,113. The number of people birthed by men is 0. This amplifies the biological difference between women and men. We are biologically binary; it is not a thought process.
In the book of Genesis, God created man as only male and women as only female. All were created biologically binary, either female or male, nothing else exists. So, what is all this confusion?
An article buried on the bottom of page 6a on April 11, 2023, in The Daily Sun, which should have been published on the front page above the fold, from the News Service of Florida was titled: ‘Lawmakers likens trans people to mutants.’ I agree with Representative Webster Barnaby in supporting the bill based on biology to protect little girls from predatory trans-gender men. I also support the expansion of the Parental Rights to Education law, which chastises the sexual indoctrination of our children.
Note: Males must not participate in female sports. To qualify and participate in any sport must be based on biology, not what a person thinks or wishes they were. Men are male and women are female, period.
