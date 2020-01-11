Editor:

Just recently 207 members of Congress sent a (brief Amici Curiae of 207 members of Congress) to the Supreme Court urging the court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Fourteen of the signing members were women or 6.7%. Why on earth would young women let old men determine their futures?

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

