Editor:
Just recently 207 members of Congress sent a (brief Amici Curiae of 207 members of Congress) to the Supreme Court urging the court to overturn Roe vs. Wade. Fourteen of the signing members were women or 6.7%. Why on earth would young women let old men determine their futures?
Mike Deignan
Punta Gorda
