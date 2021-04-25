Editor:
Yes, there are many suicides in America that involve guns; and most of them involve mental health problems. Many, if not all mass shootings in America have a mental health basis. Even though the National Institute of Mental Health and the CDC rail against guns. They, and the general public as well, fail to connect the dots and, instead focus on an inanimate object. “A sword never kills anybody; it is a tool in the killer’s hand.” — Lucius Annaeus Seneca c. 5 BC - 65 AD
Until we recognize that mental health is a factor in shootings and we agree to start enforcing the cross-referencing of mental health records in background checks for the purchase of weapons, there will be no progress in the reduction of gun violence in America. We have, as public policy, turned our backs on the treatment of mental health by closing mental hospitals and turning the patients out onto the streets to become homeless. And then we somehow expect law enforcement to become responsible for the treatment of the mentally ill?
Can we afford to continue this senseless and dangerous practice?
Ronald Norvelle
Punta Gorda
