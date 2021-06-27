Editor:
A recent headline reads, "Another weekend of U.S. gun violence leaves 7 dead. No one can say that the perpetrators of these shootings were without mental problems. No sane person would do such dire things.
How long can we continue to ignore the connection between mental health and gun violence? When persons with histories of mental health problems obtain weapons, the results are often lost lives and destroyed families. The problem is not that law-abiding citizens own guns, swords, knives, or other weapons. The problem is the unwillingness of society to control access to weapons by individuals with histories of mental health problems. Additionally, the poor availability of good mental health facilities hinders families and friends in helping those who are suffering.
Placing mental health restrictions on the possession of weapons is an extremely difficult problem. However, that does not excuse us from trying to solve it. To call the problem intractable is to turn our backs and walk away. As long as we, you and I, avoid this difficult situation, innocent lives will be lost and families disrupted.
I am, at least, trying to raise awareness, What are you doing?
Ronald Norvell
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.