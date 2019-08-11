Editor:
In 1965, with the passage of Medicaid, by a Democrat-controlled Congress, states were incentivized to move patients out of state mental hospitals and into nursing homes and general hospitals, because the program excluded coverage for people in “institutions for mental diseases.”
Then politicians decided it was fiscally responsible to close the many mental institutions and release patients to nursing homes and halfway housing based in local neighborhoods, leaving the problem to local officials, including police.
Prior to that, if police encountered a person who was suffering from a mental disorder, that officer could bring the person to a psychiatrist for evaluation. If it was determined that the subject required mental attention, he or she was transported to a mental health facility where they could be kept for up to 30 days. Further evaluation/testing could expand that time.
As a result of those political decisions, failure to fund mental health care through Medicaid, and shuttering mental health institutions, society today is dealing with the residual problems. And have no doubt, the mass shootings that America is dealing with today are the direct result of decisions made by politicians in the '60s and '70s.
Today’s politicians must ensure that persons who pose a grave risk to society must act to institutionalize them. Americans, without exception deserve to live, work, shop, and play in an environment safe from the threat of those wishing to fulfill their video-game fantasies by play-acting real gun killing games or other violent acts.
Bob Reichert
Punta Gorda
