Editor:

In regards to the letter to the editor last week about no Merchant Marine flag at the county memorial park when they built the park, it is a shame. To think about putting it there but not having the money is a joke.

I served in the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine in World War II and the Merchant Marine lost more men (at a rate based on number of those who served in each branch) than any other branch of the service, but we never got any resignation, so why start now. Use the money you did not have for the flag for some low-income homes for wounded veterans.

Raymond Grove

Englewood

