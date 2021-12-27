Six million new jobs! Not bad Joe, except wasn’t over 10 million shut down for COVID, there are still millions of jobs yet to be re-filled from March 2000.
The other Joe, who everyone is praising for his stand against the BS BBB inflation on steroid legislation, is just grandstanding and I bet will fold like a cheap suit, when push comes to shove.
He has a track record of being a stand-up guy, until he isn’t!
The supply chain mess is neither Joe’s fault. It’s the COVID shutdown! Who is promoting the executive actions causing the shutdown? It’s Sleepy Joe and his invisible handlers who are playing God for Soros to achieve his One World Order – make us all peasants for his ultra-rich comrades.
Economy is doing “great.” Not, just seems to, but only because of free money (to buy votes), which won’t last and if/when China’s currency becomes the world’s exchange currency, we will become Argentina of North America.
Mosaic the upstanding billion dollar company helping to feed the world? If you viewed an aerial of West Florida in 1940 compared to today, you could see the results of phosphate mining on Florida. The destruction to our precious water source is not as evident and it is non-stop, even after the mining ends (example: Piney Point).
Get informed and vote out the corrupt politicians who profit from our enemies, both foreign and domestic.
