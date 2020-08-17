Editor:
The GOP convention will soon begin in North Carolina. Given that the COVID virus has killed 2,200 North Carolinians, a hurricane just ran aground there spawning a dozen tornadoes, and now those poor souls had a devastating earthquake; what is God trying to tell the GOP?
Andy Williams
Port Charlotte
