I have been a United Methodist my entire life. I was baptized, confirmed, enjoyed my young adult years in MYF, was married and raised my family in what is now known as a Reconciling Congregation in New England.
A Special Session of the General Conference was held in St. Louis to determine how the United Methodist Church was going to move forward with the issue of human sexuality. Those eligible delegates to vote were made up of a group of global representatives.
The vote was 438-384 to keep the “Traditional Plan.” This Traditional Plan keeps the current language in the Discipline that states, “The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”
The United Methodist Church’s motto has been, “Open Hearts. Open Minds. Open Doors.” With this current vote, the UMC is actually saying to the world that their doors will continue to be closed to the LGBTQ United Methodists.
I am no longer proud to call myself a United Methodist. John Wesley preached, “Do no harm,” and offered God’s grace to all persons. Love, grace, acceptance and inclusion should be available and granted to all persons who knock on God’s door. Resistance has erupted in many UM churches since this General Conference vote, but the circle needs to be drawn larger to become more inclusive, and the Traditional Plan needs to go away. Unconditional love and acceptance is the answer.
Nancy Turner
Punta Gorda
