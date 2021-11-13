The Pareto principle states: For many events, roughly 80% of the effects come from 20% of the causes. This is a practical tool for determining which actions would have the largest impacts and which may not be worth implementing. How does the Pareto principle to greenhouse gases in general and specifically to methane?
Averaging many publications, the primary greenhouse gases and their contributions to warming the earth are: water vapor (70%), carbon dioxide (20%), methane (5%), nitrous oxide (2%), ozone (2%), and fluorinated hydrocarbons (1%). The Pareto principle tells us reducing the lowest three methane sources will not appreciably reduce the greenhouse effect because their contributions are trivial compared to water vapor and carbon dioxide. However, the EPA considers these minor sources to be pollutants even in their minor role in propagating climate change, not because of any direct health effects, and the Supreme Court has ruled in their favor on this issue.
The EPA recently announced they will regulate methane produced from the oil/gas industry which emits the same amount of methane as enteric fermentation, a natural part of the digestive process in ruminant animals such as cattle, sheep, goats, and buffalo. In effect the EPA will regulate the equivalent of cow farts to lower methane’s contribution from 5% to 4.5% of greenhouse gas emissions. Pareto would say they should continue their efforts on reducing carbon dioxide emissions rather than burden the oil/gas industry with meaningless methane restrictions.
