Is Rep. Michael Grant accurate stating, “I never said I favor privatization." You decide.
About three years ago, Grant spent time in my office, asking me to support airport privatization (my assistant witnessed). The program began in 1997 to assist airports needing financial support, but profits remain with the airport. A 2018 change allowed profits to be used anywhere. Every U.S. airport privatization attempt failed. Puerto Rico’s still involved.
Grant told me he had Wall Street money standing ready to invest in our airport. Later he supported Julie Price (his son’s friend) to run against Rob Hancik. Julie had no experience, and lost. Then his daughter was elected to a seat suddenly vacated by a long-standing board member. (Recall the NPA shadow candidate that forced a primary election, where only Republicans could vote.) Grant’s daughter claimed she voted for privatization to learn more.
Grant then proposed a bill to change how members of the board would be elected, abandoning one representative per district, potentially giving a small group more control. After considerable push-back, and clumsy late changes, he pulled the bill.
Developer representative Vasey was prepared to write a $300 -$400 million check, and $20 million per year, for 20 years, if they signed his contract.
Big investment! What could they build to get a sufficient return on their investment? Why need privatization? Concealing something? Unrestrained developers would build 8 -10 story buildings downtown Punta Gorda. Desirable? Unrestrained developers have destroyed airports. How about noisy cargo planes all night long? Desirable?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.