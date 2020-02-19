Editor:
Hold on to your hats and Katie bar the doors, because I think it's time to bring out the big guns for this election for the Democrats before it's to late. Let's face it fellow Dems Biden is to old and has a lot of baggage for Republicans to run negative ads against him.
Bernie is even older and will be labeled a socialist (we know he's not), but try telling that to Trump's base so it's not going to happen, besides he is a little too far left for most Democrats.
Mayor Pete, extremely smart, nice guy, but maybe too young and there are still a lot of haters out there that won't except his personal life and that may be coming from both sides of the isle. Possibly V.P. gives him time to gain experience in the White House.
Warren, I like some of her plans, but trying to implement them is another story. I'd like to see a women president, but not her.
Klobuchar, has won in red states I'm thinking V.P. all the way.
Bloomberg, too old, too many negatives and I think people won't like him trying to buy an election.
The rest, maybe another day.
My big guns and don't laugh, but both would win in a landslide.
Either Michelle Obama or wait....... George Clooney would get all the women's votes. Michelle would get every and I mean every vote male or female from the black community. Just saying!
Ron Orlikowski
North Port
