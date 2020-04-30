Editor:
In reference to the recent photo caption of demonstrators in front of the capital building in Michigan, I have two questions: 1) why allow demonstrators to carry rifles in front of the capital building? 2) Where were the police?
As a Korean War vet I suggest that these young demonstrators with rifles consider joining the military or the National Guard to protect the right to demonstrate and learn to use firearms in a responsible way.
Mel Moyer
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.