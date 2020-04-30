Editor:

In reference to the recent photo caption of demonstrators in front of the capital building in Michigan, I have two questions: 1) why allow demonstrators to carry rifles in front of the capital building? 2) Where were the police?

As a Korean War vet I suggest that these young demonstrators with rifles consider joining the military or the National Guard to protect the right to demonstrate and learn to use firearms in a responsible way.

Mel Moyer

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments