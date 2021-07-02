Editor:
Michigan State Sen.Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results.
What they found is consistent with what our own Charlotte County supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election was fair and honest, administered faithfully by diligent public servants and devoted volunteers.
After all the testing, counting, checking and re-checking, McBroom and the others found that the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate. The few errors they found were quickly addressed and fixed. Nonetheless, McBroom reports that there has been an “…avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and blatherskite.”
“Blatherskite,” by the way, means “blatant nonsense.”
While I suspect Senator McBroom and I likely differ on a number of policy issues, his willingness to stand for the truth makes him a hero in my book.
Joe Pennisi
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.