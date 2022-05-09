Editor:

Wow, our governor wants to have a "constitutional carry" here in Florida. Allowing anyone the right to carry a gun, untrained, unlicensed and most likely angry at perceived politics.

All while the major cause of death among children and teens in the USA, is firearms. Makes you wonder.

I'm voting for Mickey Mouse.

He would certainly do a better job than our reckless fool occupying the governor's office now

James Merrick

Punta Gorda

