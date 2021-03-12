Editor:
Just read the article. Ron Middleton was my football and track coach in 1972 and '73. Coach was a class act. He treated everyone with respect. He taught me a lot about respect.
He might not remember this but as senior I had a part-time job at Palm Chevrolet during track season. I needed the money so I didn’t want to quit. He went to my boss Joe Hanchey and worked it out where I could work and still run track. He didn’t have to do that. I am forever grateful.
guess the best comment I can give him that he was a mentor to me during those high school years. Coaches meant a lot to me back during those years at Charlotte High and coach , I thank youuuu.
Jimmy Smith
Punta Gorda
