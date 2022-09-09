Hunter Biden’s laptop has been in FBI possession for well over two years now. Ask yourself, why has our government still failed to prosecute Hunter? Despite the FBI’s major recent missteps they still do their best to protect our country. So, why have they not housed Hunter in Gitmo?
Obviously our FBI must have a very good reason. Could it be because they realize it’s in the country’s best interest to completely ignore all the illegal activities that have been exposed by this infamous laptop? Glaringly it itemizes and documents the crimes of not only Hunter but his father and uncle, too.
What could our nation’s premier law enforcement organization know that would override their duty and obligation to enforce the laws of the land? Only one possibility exists – “national security.”
Think “chain of command.” If Joe were to go, who would replace him? Yes, we all realize how very weak and befuddled we now are at the top. Then imagine if our current VP were to take up residence in the White House. What would that do to “national security?” Give the FBI the credit it’s due. They must “see no evil” – as America’s salvation.
What can you do to help resolve this terrible situation? Midterms are coming. Turn the House and Senate a scarlet red. Save our democracy. save America – vote and vote responsibly!
