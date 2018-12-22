Editor:
Well here we go again: The song "Baby, it's cold outside" seems sexist.
Well, I guess we will have to ban rock 'n' roll, country, opera, rap. (Much of it is very vulgar, the language is very raw and that's offensive.)
Let's just go on to banning bands and individuals for their songs. Some examples: Beach Boys, Beatles, Elvis Presley. My goodness, why not just completely rid the world of all music and any form of it.
Jenny Hornung
Port Charlotte
