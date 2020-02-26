Editor:
We recently returned from the Brownsville/Matamoras border where we witnessed 2,500 people, including at least 600 children, living in a tent camp on the Mexico side of the border. They are seeking asylum in the U.S., fleeing violence in their home countries.
Due to the Trump administration's one-year-old Migrant Protection Protocol or Remain in Mexico policy, they are living in limbo while their claims are processed. The food and supplies are provided by volunteers and donations. They live in tents, sleeping on the ground. They have little protection from the cold, wind and raine.
Infants and small children arrive healthy and become ill due to the limited sanitation. At night the drug cartels enter the camps. At least 815 cases of rape, murder, assault have been reported in the camps. Extortion, kidnapping and human trafficking are also a problem.
Our government spent $25 million to build courts in shipping containers and tents. Migrants wait months for their petitions to be heard. Less than 4% have legal representation and less than 1% are awarded asylum. At times there isn't even a translator. Family separation, zero tolerance and remain in Mexico are policies that violate international and U.S. laws. They negate the right to seek asylum.
There is an ongoing Witness at the Border group to observe and document the conditions in the encampments. Our goal is to make sure the people of the U.S. fully understand the extent of the cruelty and injustice with which we treat refugees that come to our border asking for help.
Kathleen Guilmette
North Port
