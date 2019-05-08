Editor:
With tens of thousands of illegals entering our country each month, it's refreshing to know that those crossing our borders bring with them a much sought after skill — ditch-digging.
Our country is ranked 24th in science and 39th in math. With numbers like these one would think we would seek the best and brightest. Instead, we choose to create open borders thus inviting those who cross an unencumbered path to our unrestricted benefits. It's all about cheap labor. Those entering from the "northern triangle," (Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador) in no way enrich us. They are not even listed academically within the top 67 countries.
There are now over 100,000 MS-13 gang members in our country and yet, not one Democrat has suggested stopping this onslaught.
Fortunately, thanks to a robust economy, there are plenty of cardboard boxes located curbside to provide ample housing to our unwelcome guests. Defend them if you will, but remember, first and foremost they are here illegally.
I'm so glad we're only $21 trillion in debt.
Just a few short years ago our teachers were complaining about classroom size. Today in California you couldn't jam another kid into a classroom with a shoehorn.
You can disagree with me. After all, you have compassion and I don't. By the way, how many have you welcomed into your home? Isn't it odd that the only real walls and barriers exist around the homes of politicians like Nancy Pelosi.
Art Cronk
Port Charlotte
