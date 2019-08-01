Editor:
I just had to write to you after seeing the news yesterday regarding the total disrespect of the NYPD at two areas of the city.
The police, trying to do their job, were doused with pails and pails of water and a pail thrown at an officer hitting him in the back of the head while making an arrest. One of these officers was just a rookie. They didn't dare react, as the inept mayor (DeBlasio) of NYC would not stand up and defend them as he detests the police.
This is a reflection of our society today in regards to respecting police and authority in general. There is no respect in schools either when a student can tell those in authority to "go (blank) themselves" without any serious punishment rendered. I'm a senior and I get very angry seeing this increasing disrespect in all areas. Cops are told to "stand down" against thugs/activists groups like Antifa with their faces covered (cowards). Disgusting!
I have a suggestion to bring back some respect and discipline to our society. Bring back the draft. It would bring the cream to the top and maybe, just maybe, it would bring out the positive assets of some of the inner-city youth who through no fault of theirs, are stuck in a bad environment.
I'm sure there are many positive hidden talents there. The military does teach discipline, respect and responsibility. All positive input. How about giving the draft a try again? It certainly couldn't hurt.
Judith Lisiecki
Rotonda West
