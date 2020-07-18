Editor:
I have two millennials now settled into their lives. One does news and traffic in New York City and the other is an electrician, but millennials as a whole economic group are hurting ( Source: Financial Times)!
This generational group has now been scarred by two recessions, coupled with a pandemic. Many probably do feel, as one source noted “have a feeling that society is rigged against them.” Many thought that Senator Sanders could have changed that formula and bring more social- based programs!
Millennials have seen college debt rise astronomically! As noted by one source, millennials have seen college debt rise more than 70 percent in their lifetime! The average college debt of millennials is around $30,000 and overall $1.5 trillion of debt!
Tied into their college debt is the cost of homes, which is becoming more unreachable, even though many millennials are making good money! The question becomes how do we help thiscohort?
Bill Weightman
North Port
