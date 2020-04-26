Editor;

I would like to give a big thank you out to the staff at Millennium Physician Group Lab on Cochran Boulevard. When my husband and I went there on Thursday, May 9, the staff was very well organized, right down to the ladies out front at the registration tables. Especially Lisa, who drew my blood. She did an excellent job.

I have tiny veins that roll and they have to use a butterfly needle. There was no pain (I liked that) and very little bruising. We wish to thank all of the nurses and doctors on the front line. We appreciate all they do.

Sharon Coad

Port Charlotte

