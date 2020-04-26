Editor;
I would like to give a big thank you out to the staff at Millennium Physician Group Lab on Cochran Boulevard. When my husband and I went there on Thursday, May 9, the staff was very well organized, right down to the ladies out front at the registration tables. Especially Lisa, who drew my blood. She did an excellent job.
I have tiny veins that roll and they have to use a butterfly needle. There was no pain (I liked that) and very little bruising. We wish to thank all of the nurses and doctors on the front line. We appreciate all they do.
Sharon Coad
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.