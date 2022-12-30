Like Mr. Hollomon, mentioned in your Dec. 26, 2022 edition, and perhaps thousands like him, we received 10-day notice from Millennium that our health insurance, provided by one of the largest insurers in the state, was no longer acceptable.
Millennium ‘suggested’ we switch carriers, certainly they have to know that changing carriers when you are in your 70s or 80s is not easy and certainly not cheap. A quick check indicates our premium increase for this so helpful suggestion to be in the area of 500%. The Millennium letter indicated they would ‘help’ in the transition period, which given the Christmas holidays is now down to 5 days; thanks so much for that useless offer!
Your article also mentioned the Florida Department of Health had not experienced a ‘surge’ in complaints…..where were they when this situation was developing in October? Is there no state requirement that truly proper notice be given of such a momentous change? How can you complain, when an office is closed for the holidays? What can be done beyond passively ‘monitoring’ the situation?
For anyone, and most particularly those with serious health issues, changing doctors can be a difficult, traumatic, and perhaps life threatening situation. Millennium through acquisition has grown to be the largest health provider group in Charlotte County and are behaving like any company with overly large market share, they are like a pig feeding at the trough of their own profit, with little regard for those they purport to serve.
