Editor:
John Miller, unlike his competition, does not have to join citizens groups in Punta Gorda as he appears at most speaking venues because he probably already belongs to the group or has close ties with them. This man represents the citizens. He has a history of representing all of us including the Historic District. If you want an honest person with integrity that the opposition has a hard time attacking, this is your candidate.
Your ballots are in the mail, only one thing on them. Think before you vote.
Anyone can repeat the words taken from the current master planners script and advertise it as their own. I feel a track record of community involvement with many facets of our community and the ongoing memberships in multicity projects are not a promise but rather the character and the history of one of these individuals.
Our community deserves diverse thinking for all not just for a few. Choose wisely!
Wendy Mueller
Punta Gorda
