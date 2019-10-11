Editor:
We have an election for City Council on Nov. 5. It is important to get out and vote, even though there is only one seat being contested. We all love our city and want to keep it the special place it is.
John Miller has the experience and substance that his opponent lacks. John has been involved in the city for many years. His opponent is a newcomer to city government. She continually tries to convince everyone that they need someone younger since older people don't know what's best for them. She has declared that anyone who is retired is obsolete. I personally find that an insult. John can and will represent all the people of Punta Gorda.
His opponent claims we need younger people on City Council. She wants transparency and accountability in City Hall, preserving our small-town feel, and championing our small local businesses. And controlling wasteful spending? How about all the flyers wastefully being sent to everyone from her campaign?
Experience matters! John was a successful businessman for many years before coming to Punta Gorda and becoming active in the community for over 16 years. He understands how the city works and because of his experience, knows how to be a good steward of our money and will be a team player to keep the city moving forward. He will give us the representation we need and deserve.
Please carefully look at each candidate and know what you're getting. I'm voting for John Miller
Julie Daniels
Punta Gorda
