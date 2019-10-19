Editor:
City Council election should not be a popularity contest.
I have many friends young and older that I enjoy spending time with. However, I certainly would not vote for them for City Council. Why? Because they would be in way over their heads. Being a City Council member is serious business and we need a serious candidate like John Miller.
Not only does John have a bachelors in chemistry he has a master’s in business administration. How fortunate Punta Gorda would be to have someone with his business background serving as a council member. Since he has attended council meeting for years and written a monthly review he already is up to speed. No learning curve needed with John.
Space does not allow me to list all of his involvements current and past to help our city. John served on Team Punta Gorda with was the start of our citywide master plan. Serves on the 1% sales tax committee. John is a volunteer for the Police Department bicycle program. I could go on and on, but I think you get the picture.
Who serves on our City Council is very important to our daily life. The council decides what is built where; what our zoning laws are; our tax rate; funding amounts for all of our city departments, are just a few of their responsibilities.
Please join me in voting for the only truly qualified candidate for our City Council, John Miller.
Carol Perry
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.