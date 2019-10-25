Editor:
I am surprised when people claim the older opponent running for City Council is obsolete and City Council suffers from lack of transparency, frivolous spending, etc.
Candidate John Miller may be older but he has a clear vision to keep the city moving forward. He is a team player (I have worked on committees with him) and offers thoughtful input to keep Punta Gorda a wonderful city. A career as a successful businessman in a large corporation and being a very active member of our community for 16 years is not obsolete. He has attended most City Council meetings in the last three years and is informed of our community needs and plans, was president of PGICA, was on Team Punta Gorda, held numerous offices in clubs, and helped with master planning. That experience and knowledge will be very useful on City Council.
He is retired, not obsolete. In Punta Gorda a majority of the constituents are retirees who probably do not think of themselves as obsolete.
Our City Council is transparent. Weekly updates highlight critical actions and pertinent information. Council meetings have discussions about tightening the budget to avoid raising taxes. We want the same level of services. That can’t be accomplished without some tax increase. For the first time in six years taxes had to be raised.
The current council members do an incredible job; I thank them for their service.
Please vote for the very qualified John Miller.
Don Kidwell
Punta Gorda
