Editor:
I have known John Miller for the last 16 years both personally and professionally.
Upon retiring to Punta Gorda, John quickly became involved in his new community. Without hesitation, he volunteered to serve as a board member for a number of local organizations: Burnt Store Isles Association, Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, Seafarer’s Boat Club, his condo association as well as his church.
As the past executive director of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, for 12 years, I had the opportunity to work alongside John Miller. He served as our president, building director, planning and developmentdirector, and is currently the government liaison representative to the city. He recognizes the importance of being a team player in order to successfully achieve the tasks at hand. He has demonstrated his ability to be fair and decisive in his decision making.
Whenever it was time for the budget process, John always came with a sharp pencil. He is an analytical thinker and is honest with his responses. I found him to be responsible, dedicated and a hard worker.
John is steadfast in his commitment to serve our community and to make Punta Gorda an even better place to live and work for all. I encourage you to join me with your support and vote for John Miller, City Council-District 3, on Nov. 5.
Beth Magnin
Punta Gorda
