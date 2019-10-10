Editor:
I write today supporting John Miller, candidate for Punta Gorda City Council.
As a longtime Punta Gorda resident, John has ably served as the president of the PGICA and is currently the PGICA government liaison to the city. He is well educated, having an MBA and a BS/MS in chemistry. He had a very successful career in Healthcare Management with the University of Chicago Hospitals and Smith Kline Beecham Pharmaceuticals.
What about John’s opponent? She feels we should have younger people on Council and that Punta Gorda does not need another former PGI Civic Association president on the council.
A former U.S. president once famously said that he would not seek to exploit his opponent’s youth and inexperience for political gain. John appears to believe in this former president’s wisdom. I believe that you should support the candidate that will best serve the city rather than choose a candidate because of her age.
What about this PGICA phobia? Is there something wrong with gaining valuable experience by serving in responsible positions for the PGICA?
What about development? John favors responsible development and supports efforts to achieve a better balance between residential and commercial tax revenue — but not at the expense of our special character. John’s opponent, however, is supported by the Charlotte-Desoto Builders Association, the Board of Realtors, and the Charlotte Economic Development Partnership all of whom believe she will favor increased development.
When you contrast the differences in experience between the two candidates, John Miller is the logical choice.
Mike Clark
Punta Gorda
