Editor:
There's a difference between a successful Realtor and a wannabe Realtor. So, now you want to be a City Council member?
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, All the King's Army and all the politicians' money couldn't put Humpty together again.
You don't forget nursery rhymes and you don't forget business experience — unless you never had any. John Miller's integrity and business experience out-trumps flashy youth any day. I'm voting for John Miller for Punta Gorda City Council.
Julie Parsons
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.