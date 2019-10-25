Editor:

There's a difference between a successful Realtor and a wannabe Realtor. So, now you want to be a City Council member?

Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall, All the King's Army and all the politicians' money couldn't put Humpty together again.

You don't forget nursery rhymes and you don't forget business experience — unless you never had any. John Miller's integrity and business experience out-trumps flashy youth any day. I'm voting for John Miller for Punta Gorda City Council.

Julie Parsons

Punta Gorda

