Editor:
A letter published on Aug. 30 told the modern "fable" of a girl named "Maria" who died in a "cage" because of Donald Trump.
Ignoring the fact that the "cages" were put there by the prior administration, the writer then goes on to lament the "fact" that little Maria was never able to grow up and win the Nobel Prize for "putting cancer in a cage," as she would have in 2052 had she not died because of Donald Trump (or had Hillary won the 2016 election).
I could tell 50 million such fables if I wanted to. That's about how many abortions Planned Parenthood has performed since 1973. Could one of those 50 million have grown up to find a cure for cancer? I'm sure they'd have just a good a shot as little "Maria," and probably a whole lot sooner.
To that writer, you and the candidates you support are all in favor of those 50 million abortions. You and the politicians you vote for are responsible for a lot more deaths than President Trump will ever be.
Bruce Davis
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.