In the Sun today there was an article by Leonard Pitts entitled “Hell was a place called Auschwitz”. In closing he stated “It’s now 75 years since Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz. That’s not as long ago as you might think. And not nearly so far away.”
His final thought is well taken when considering that since Roe vs. Wade there have been more than 50 million abortions, most of which were performed on unborn fetuses. However, some of them have been partial birth abortions. In those situations, hopefully the woman who requested the procedure was provided with earplugs and a blindfold so she could be spared the audio/visual unpleasantness that accompanied her “choice” – AKA baby murder.
Incidentally, in another article by Leonard Pitts, published Feb. 14, 2016, he stated “I am pro-abortion rights because I think a woman should have the ultimate say over her own body, period.”
Rick Metzger
Port Charlotte
