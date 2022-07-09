The predictable sisterhood of “victimized” women who marched in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe v. Wade created a false alarm on two crucial fronts.
First, there was no effort to eliminate abortion, only an effort to change an errant ruling in 1973 that gave judges the power to regulate something they had no right to regulate. Last week, those judges gave that right back to the people by giving it to the states, which answer to the voice of the people and will now do their bidding. Many ways remain to eliminate a fetal nuisance.
Second is their “my body, my choice,” rallying cry. “My choice” is chilling admission of willingness to commit premeditated murder of one’s own child. Sixty-three million American babies have died by that option so far. One may think by now women of conscience could assure unwanted pregnancies don’t happen. Abortion negates such responsibility.
Many folks, women and men, have personally experienced aborting. It is wrenching, with sadness that can last a lifetime. Faith creates hope and is the sole anchor of salvation in a world filled with such sorrow. Individuals of faith who abort, grieve and ask forgiveness can be forgiven, mitigating sorrow and bringing peace. Those who endlessly promote and provide abortions reject that anchor, without which there can be little hope or peace. Self-management of one’s urgent desires is a noble guarantor of both peace and self-worth.
