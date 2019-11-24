Editor:
We had the great pleasure of attending the Second Annual Mindy Abair Punta Gorda Wine and Music Festival held Saturday on the great lawn in front of the Charlotte Harbor Events Center. We attended the inaugural festival in 2018 and considered it the best music event we have ever attended here, which is saying something!
In addition to her own band, Mindy Abair and the Boneshakers, Mindy brings other mind-blowing acts to her festival, representing both established and emerging artists, all playing great blues and jazz. We enjoyed a wonderful afternoon of incredible music and delicious wines with Charlotte Harbor as out backdrop. What more could you want (okay, it could have been a little warmer!).
Congratulations to Mindy Abair and to John Wright and his team at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce for bringing this amazing festival to our little town. If you did not attend, you missed a real treat! Mindy will be bringing her festival back to Punta Gorda in 2020. Be sure to get your tickets. It is an event you will not want to miss!
Katherine & Tom des Enfants
Punta Gorda
