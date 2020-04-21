Editor:

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in Florida, we have a choice to make. We can listen to the scientific experts who tell us to: stay home unless shopping for essentials; maintain social distancing of at least six feet; and wear a mask.

Or, we can pay attention to those who have ignored the warning signs, minimized the health impact, blamed other nations for the pandemic, kept the beaches open and continue to draw their expertise from entertainment TV. If you are one of the latter, please have the social responsibility to wear that wonderful T-shirt which states, “I’m with Stupid.” We’ll know who you mean, and give you a wide berth.

Tim Schwob

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments