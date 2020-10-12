Editor:
Hi, happy any day you want to celebrate this month.
Thank you to Betsy Williams and Dennis Peck for the pictures of the beautiful sunrises and sunsets in Charlotte Harbor. These are posted on Facebook. Some of the good stuff.
A conundrum. Did you notice that you got Tuesday's Daily Break section on Monday and vise versa. How?
Work has started again on our container house. Hopefully it gets finished soon. I am the only neighbor that thinks it is cool.
The Jesus Loves You Ministry is in dire need of gift shop workers. Now that we can fully open. Masks are required, 1734 Cedarwood St. Port Charlotte or call 979-5232. Please help.
Sheriff Prummel, your deputies can make their speeding ticket quota on S.R. 776. From the stadium to the bridge. Not an empty car.
Stay safe and vote.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
